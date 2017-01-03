On January 9th, 2017, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.
On January 9th of each year Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) will call our na...
The locally based, non-profit, Bicycles for Children recently provided 858 bicycles to over 100 elementary schools, a local fire department, a few local sheriff’s departments, several community organizations, and the Corona-Norco YMCA.
In just five years, the charity has provided almost 3000 brand new bicycles and helmets to less fortunate children in the Corona and Riverside area. Next year, the charity hopes to donate 1000 bicycles and helmets. What once was a dream to provide 155 bicycle...
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Corona Police Department received a call regarding an in-progress commercial burglary at Graziano’s Pizza, 333 Magnolia Avenue, in Corona. Officers responded to the area while CPD dispatch relayed information from the reporting party. The suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Intrepid, was located in the area and a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield, which initiated a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was pursued...
In partnership with Western Municipal Water District, the City of Corona Department of Water and Power offers the Lois B Krieger Water Project grant to local educators. Through creative and out of the box activities, this program provides opportunities for teachers to implement innovative lessons on the significance of water and the important role water plays in our community. Grants of up to $700 were awarded to local schools to further educate their classes on water related projects.
Th...
In 2016, The City of Corona held its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2016 rather than on July 4th. This change in date saved the City $112,000 (including $40,000 in stage, lighting, and sound services generously provided by Monster Energy). By moving the event to Saturday, the City reduced overtime costs and negotiated with vendors to reduce their fees. This saved more than $72,000. Further, had we not changed the date, Monster Energy would have been unavailable to a...
Corona Historic Preservation Society (CHPS) is seeking the community’s assistance to preserve another piece of Corona history, the Veterans Memorial Wall at Butterfield Park!
In August of 1968, seven of Corona’s very own had been killed in the Vietnam War. That same year, Rena Parker, Corona’s first female mayor, sought to establish a 20-acre memorial section of the new Butterfield Stage Park with the center piece being a memorial wall. A wall design was chosen on Oct. 3, 1969 and ...
The City of Corona is lucky to have the Cleveland National Forest in our backyard, and one of the most popular trails for hikers and bikers is the Skyline Trail in Corona. Since the opening of the new Foothill Parkway Extension, the previous parking availability along Foothill Parkway near the trailhead has changed, and new parking has been made available. Please take look at the exhibits below to note the new parking availability as enforcement for parking in areas marked with No Park...
The Corona-Norco School District (CNUSD) is continuing their efforts to help Corona save water by involving their students in the process. CNUSD has begun a new program called Water Watch in which informational banners are being posted at all Corona schools to help catch water wasting issues that are occurring at their schools. This includes reporting broken sprinklers, excessive watering, and other water waste concerns that may occur at the schools. Issues can be reported in a variety of ways i...
On Dec. 12, 2016, the Corona Police Department arrested a Corona teen for the possession of a weapon on school grounds.
After the school day yesterday, the School Resource Officer for Santiago High School noticed a sophomore student on campus who had been reported as a runaway.
The School Resource Officer met with the student to talk about what may have prompted running away, and to arrange for reunification with family. During the conversation, the student admitted to having an unloaded f...
In observance of the coming holidays, City facilities will be closed Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th and Friday, December 30th through Monday, January 2nd.
In addition to these closures, the Circle City Center (365 N. Main Street) and the Corona Senior Center (921 S. Belle) will be closed December 27th through 29th. The Corona Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27th through 29th.
If you have any questions about holiday hours, please contact Abig...
Steve Espinosa, a serial entrepreneur currently working on anti-terrorism cyber security at The White House will be speaking to local businesses at “Coffee with an Entrepreneur” at the Corona Chamber on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at 8 am.
“Coffee with an Entrepreneur,” will allow local businesses a forum to ask questions about their own industry-related issues and get real-time business help from an expert who has more than enough credentials to back-up his talk.
Currently working on an ant...
Fall and winter are great times to adjust and check your irrigation. Overwatering during fall and winter can actually damage or kill some plants rather than preserve them. To ensure your landscape stays in good condition this fall, be sure to complete this checklist for an efficient running irrigation!
Check to assure that sprinklers are reaching all areas of your landscape
Check that nothing is broken or clogged
Check your irrigation lines for leaks by looking for puddles or soft...
The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) and Caltrans are proposing to build a direct, median-to-median, tolled connector to link 241 Toll Road and the 91 Express Lanes. This “Express Connector” would decrease traffic congestion, enhance safety by reducing weaving across lanes, and improve toll road and toll lane access in Orange and Riverside Counties.
The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) and Caltrans hosted a public meeting on Nov. 29, to seek comments about the proposed 241/91 Expr...
Tuesday, November 29, 2016 is “Giving Tuesday” and the Corona Public Library has several ways for you to give to help improve local literacy.
“Black Friday” weekend shopping is over and “Cyber Monday” is underway. Hopefully, you’ve checked most things off your holiday list, and perhaps one of the few remaining items is to help others. This is the perfect time of year to do just that, and on “Giving Tuesday” the Library provides you the opportunity to check that off your list as well.
Adopt...
On Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 at approximately 2:23 p.m., the Corona Police Department received a call from workers at the Aloha Hawaiian BBQ, located at 2150 California Avenue. Employees reported that a Hispanic male adult in his 20s, came into the business, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register. Fearing for their safety, the employees complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect left the business on foot, westbound toward Rimpau Avenue. Responding officers and Air-1 searched t...
