1000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Corona Public Library is pleased to have joined the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program. This is a free national program that encourages parents and caregivers to read 1,000 books with their child before he or she enters kindergarten.

The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless! Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, and/or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your little one starts kindergarten. If you read just 1 book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That’s 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years! Most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, so you have more time than you think! Studies have shown that reading with your child provides a great opportunity for bonding. Reading together is fun and will create life-long memories for both of you.

How to participate: Sign-up for the program at the Corona Public Library’s Children’s Information Desk (Map). Parents/Caregivers just fill out a registration form and need a Corona Public Library Card to participate. Keep track of the titles of the books that you and your child read together by marking them on the provided reading log. Once you and your child have read 50 books together, bring your reading log back to the library and receive a small prize. Finishers of the program will receive a certificate of completion and a free book!

Any questions regarding the program please contact the Corona Public Library at 951-736-2388.