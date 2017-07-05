$13,000 in Fines Issued for Illegal Fireworks in Corona

The City of Corona’s Police and Fire Departments had yet another busy year with illegal firework related incidents resulting in more than $13,000 in fines issued surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from July 1st through July 5th. In preparation for the holiday, a Fireworks Safety Task Force, made up of Police Officers as well as Fire Inspectors and Investigators was activated. During the past four days Corona Dispatch Communication Center received over 220 calls regarding illegal fireworks, of which 84 contained workable information.

Leading up to the Fourth of July Holiday, the Fire Department responded to one structure fire and multiple vegetation fires all directly related to the illegal use of fireworks in Corona.

“Over the holiday weekend, one of our firework related incidents involved a 115-year-old historic home, jeopardizing the very history of Corona,” said Fire Marshal Cindi Schmitz. “It’s unfortunate that some of our residents don’t consider the negative impact on our community when they commit these types of crimes.”

Fireworks are not only illegal in the City of Corona but the entire County of Riverside. We would like to remind our residents of the bigger picture of this illegal activity that affects the safety of our neighbors, our pets, and even the history of our city. Citations for illegal fireworks in Corona range from $500 to $1000.

For more information regarding fireworks please contact Fire Marshal Cindi Schmitz at 951-736-2464 or email Cindi.Schmitz@CoronaCA.gov.