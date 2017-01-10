Find your favorite bookmark, your handy reading lamp, select your cozy reading nook, because the 2017 Corona Public Library Reading Challenge has been released! The reading challenge is sponsored by The Friends of the Corona Public Library and will include monthly prizes.… everyone will want to win!

How to play:

Reading Lists are available at the Corona Public Library, Senior Center, Circle City Center, City Hall, website and Pinterest site.

The purpose of the Corona Public Library 2017 Reading Challenge is to have fun and enlighten yourself in the process. The guidelines are simple:

1) Each month choose a category from which to pick your book. Choices of what to read are up to you as long as you meet the criteria of the category.

2) E-media, audio, and print titles are all eligible for the challenge. Titles may be from any place, but we hope you’ll see what’s available at the Corona Public Library and check it out!

4) Each time you finish reading a book, snap a photo of the cover title next to the 2017 Reading Challenge category line.

5) Post the photo along with the 2017 Reading Challenge category list using the hashtag #readcpl2017 to Corona Public Library’s Facebook page.

6) Earn an extra drawing ticket if you also post your book review and recommend the book to other readers!

7) Prize drawings will take place on the first business day of the month starting February 1, 2017 and will end with our grand prize drawing on January 2, 2018.

8) Winners will be announced via the library’s Facebook site. Prizes will be held for one month at the library for pick up. Please ask at the Adult Info Desk.

If you have any questions, you can call the Library at 951-736-2381 or visit online.

Happy Reading!