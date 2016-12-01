241/91 Express Connector Meeting Recap

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) and Caltrans are proposing to build a direct, median-to-median, tolled connector to link 241 Toll Road and the 91 Express Lanes. This “Express Connector” would decrease traffic congestion, enhance safety by reducing weaving across lanes, and improve toll road and toll lane access in Orange and Riverside Counties.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) and Caltrans hosted a public meeting on Nov. 29, to seek comments about the proposed 241/91 Express Connector Project.

MISSED THE PUBLIC MEETING?

If you were unable to attend the meeting, you may view the virtual public hearing below.

The draft environmental document is available for public review, and comments will be accepted through Jan. 9, 2017.

For more information, to view the virtual public meeting and submit comments, visit TheTollRoads.com/241-91connector