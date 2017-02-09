The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) is hosting the 5th Annual Garden Festival on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corona City Hall.

Want to find out ways to conserve water by planting an Inland Empire Garden Friendly garden? The Garden Festival will help residents and visitors learn about saving water from the experts such as local retailers, community organizations, and government agencies like the DWP. Experts from irrigation suppliers will have displays and presentations for visitors to see. Many vendors will offer free giveaways. DWP will also have a free raffle and scavenger hunt. Join this free family event. The Grand Opening of the Garden Festival was held in 2012 where there were over 200 visitors and last year, there were over 1,000 visitors. This year promises to be another fun and memorable festival! Don’t miss it!

Free Activities

• Tours of the City Hall Demonstration Garden

Just for Kids

• Art Activities

• Planting

• Scavenger Hunt

• Story Time

Displays

• Drip Irrigation

• Hardscape/Pavers

• Irrigation

• Inland Empire Garden Friendly Plants

Are you a business owner or a non-profit? You can participate in this event with a booth, activity or display at no cost by submitting an Exhibitor Interest Form. If you have any questions, please email or call Monica Ling at (951) 279-3692. Exhibitor interest forms are due by Thursday, February 16, 2017.