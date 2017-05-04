The lobsters are back in town! The Rotary Club of Corona presents its 8th Annual Lobsterfest at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th, at the Corona City Hall South Lawn (MAP).

Enjoy all you can eat Maine lobster and steak for $75 per person, live music as well as live and silent auctions throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased online. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Corona Rotary charities.

About the Corona Rotary Club

“The World’s Greatest Rotary Club” was founded in 1922 and continues to serve the Corona community with an emphasis on supporting local youth charities and causes. Over 100 members strong, these business and civic leaders live the Rotary International motto, “Service above Self.” Corona Rotary and its members support a variety of local programs including the R.R. Root program, which covers the costs of dental work for children with severe dental deformities, the Gordon Duncan Scholarship Program, dictionary purchases for local 3rd graders, sponsorships for local students to attend youth leadership camps, and speech and music competitions. Corona Rotary’s annual signature event, Lobsterfest, is held on the second Saturday of May, and last year raised over $100,000 for Corona charities.

The Corona Rotary Club meets at 12:15 p.m. every Friday at TAPS Fish-house & Brewery. Members are professional and philanthropic contributors to the Corona community, who also enjoy having fun.

For more information visit the Corona Rotary Club website or follow Corona Rotary on Facebook.