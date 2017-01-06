91 Project is now 91% complete

The Riverside County Transportation Commission’s 91 Project in Corona is now 91 percent complete, with the new lanes on schedule to open this spring.

Construction of this $1.4 billion project began in 2014 to extend the 91 Express Lanes from the Orange County/Riverside County Line to Interstate 15, add general purpose lanes and auxiliary lanes, and improve interchanges, bridges, ramps and local streets.

The new lanes will offer a choice and time savings to motorists, allow faster emergency response, enhance air quality and promote access to public transit.

Although new lanes will open in the spring, construction will continue through late 2017. Motorists should expect ongoing nighttime closures and are reminded to allow extra travel time, adhere to the 55 mile per hour speed limit, follow detour routes, patronize local businesses and use IE511.org for real-time traffic information.

For updates about the 91 Project, please register to receive Construction Alerts using the “Contact Us/Feedback” page of the project website, email, helpline (877-770-9191), Facebook or Twitter.