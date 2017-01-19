91 Project Update

With the 91 Project at its 91 percent completion mark, motorists will be able to use the new lanes starting this spring. Crews are continuing to work night and day to complete the following activities. For a map showing the status of these ramps and local street improvements, please visit the “Ramp/Street Status” page of the website.

The westbound and eastbound Maple Street off-ramps are scheduled to open in January.

The Maple Street Bridge is scheduled to open to two directions in early February.

Nighttime full closures of eastbound 91 at I-15 will continue through February.

The eastbound Serfas Club on-ramp is expected to reopen in February.

Nighttime restriping will be occurring in both directions of the 91. Please expect ongoing lane reductions and intermittent closures during the coming months.

After the lanes open this spring, construction work will continue through late 2017. Please allow extra travel time, follow the speed limit, and remember that fines are doubled in construction zones.