Apply to be a Civil Grand Juror

The Riverside Superior Court is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications from qualified citizens interested in being nominated to serve as civil grand jurors for the time period July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

Those interested in serving as a grand juror must have the following qualifications:

• Citizen of the United States;

• 18 years of age or older;

• Resident of Riverside County for at least one year prior to July 1, 2017;

• Be of sound judgment and fair character;

• Possess sufficient knowledge of the English language; and

• Be able to attend hearings and meetings three to five days a week.

In addition, applicants cannot:

• Currently be serving as a trial juror in any court in California;

• Have been discharged as a grand juror within the previous year;

• Be serving as an elected public official; and

• Have been convicted of malfeasance in office, or any felony or high crime.

Duties include, but are not limited to, investigating the operations of county government, researching matters of civic concern, and inquiring into public offenses.

A per diem fee, plus mileage is paid to defray expenses.

A fillable application can be located on the court’s website at www.Riverside.Courts.CA.gov by selecting ‘Grand Jury’ under the ‘Divisions’ tab. An application may also be requested by sending a self-addressed, stamped, business sized envelope to the Riverside Superior Court Jury Services Division at the following address:

Superior Court of California County of Riverside

Jury Services Division

P.O. Box 400

Riverside, CA 92502

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2017, and should also be submitted to the above address. If you have any questions, please call 951-777-3644.