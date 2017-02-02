“Art, Brew, & Bread” March 5th

Friends of Riverside Community College District Forensics present “Art, Brew & Bread!” The event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon with local artists, craft brews, jazz music, restaurants and wineries as well as a robust “opportunity” table offering everything you’ve always wanted but didn’t realize it!

The special event will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Circle City Center, 2—6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 each or $45 for two. These will give you 5 brew/wine tastes each and FREE appetizers!

Proceeds from this event will support forensics’ programs, such as speech tournaments and scholarships for local middle and high school students and students at Moreno Valley, Norco, and Riverside City College.

Checks should be made payable to RCCD Foundation and mailed to 4800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA. 92506 OR to pay by CREDIT CARD call 951-222-8626.

About Riverside Community College District Foundation

The Riverside Community College District Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization whose mission is to support programs and projects of Riverside Community College District and its colleges. Its mission encompasses student scholarships, academic and career program support, athletics, and new initiatives undertaken by the colleges and the District.