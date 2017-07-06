Attend a Free DWP Facility Tour

The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) is offering another free facility tour! Attending a facility tour is a great way for residents and businesses to learn about what it takes to provide safe, clean and affordable drinking water to our community. Attendees will learn about Corona’s water sources, how we provide the best quality water at an affordable price, about our water treatment and distribution system, and about Corona’s water reclamation system and facilities. On the tour you will see: a well site, a water treatment plant, our reverse osmosis facility, and one of our water reclamation facilities.

The next tour is Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 8:00am to 12:00pm. To attend the upcoming tour, customers must reserve a spot and receive a confirmation from our Water Resources Team.

Register online, or contact our Water Resources team at (951) 736-2234, or by e-mail at StoptheDrop@CoronaCA.gov. You must be at least 18 years old and a customer of the DWP to attend. All tour participants must wear closed-toed shoes and be prepared to use stairs for part of the tour. For more information, please call the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 or visit www.CoronaDWP.org.