Attend a Free DWP Facility Tour

The City of Corona Department of Water and Power is offering another free facility tour! Attending a facility tour is a great way for residents and businesses to learn about what it takes to provide safe, clean and affordable drinking water to our community. Attendees will learn about Corona’s water sources; how we provide the best quality water at an affordable price; about our water treatment and distribution system; and about Corona’s water reclamation system and facilities. On the tour you will see: a well site, a water treatment plant, our reverse osmosis facility, and one of our water reclamation facilities.

The next tour is Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon. To attend the upcoming tour, customers must reserve a spot by contacting our Water Resources team at 951-736-2234, Registering Online Here, or by e-mail at StopTheDrop@discovercorona.com. You must be at least 18 years old and a customer of the City of Corona Department of Water and Power to attend. All tour participants must wear closed-toed shoes and be prepared to use stairs for part of the tour. For more information, please call the Water Resources Team at 951-736-2234 or visit www.CoronaDWP.org.