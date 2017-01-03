Bicycles for Children Charity Gives Away 858 Bicycles

The locally based, non-profit, Bicycles for Children recently provided 858 bicycles to over 100 elementary schools, a local fire department, a few local sheriff’s departments, several community organizations, and the Corona-Norco YMCA.

In just five years, the charity has provided almost 3000 brand new bicycles and helmets to less fortunate children in the Corona and Riverside area. Next year, the charity hopes to donate 1000 bicycles and helmets. What once was a dream to provide 155 bicycles to children in the 31 elementary schools in the Corona-Norco Unified School District each year, has blossomed into the yearly goal of providing as many bicycles as it can to students in eight local school districts.

This year, just like last year, the Bicycles for Children’s assembly day event was held at El Cerrito Middle School. Over 300 community volunteers, including locally based JensonUSA shop staff, Rubber on Wheels staff, and 40+ firefighters showed up to assemble the bicycles. When all the bicycles were assembled, teachers, school staff members, and community organizations began stopping by to pick up the bicycles that they would be bringing to children’s homes by Christmas Day.

The Bicycles for Children charity relies on monetary donations to purchase the bicycles it provides. 100% of every donation is used to purchase bicycles and the Corona-Norco YMCA handles all of the banking. Please check out their website www.BicyclesforChildren.org or contact the founder and middle school teacher, John White at (951)378-4635 or jwhite@cnusd.k12.ca.us.