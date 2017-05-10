Bloomin’ Bazaar WICC Fundraiser

The Woman’s Improvement Club of Corona (WICC) is hosting a Bloomin’ Bazaar Fundraiser and is inviting the community to participate! Shop, eat, drink, and support a great cause. WICC will be donating the funds to Big Paws Canine Foundation, a multi-faceted organization whose primary mission is to provide Service and Companion Dogs to disabled Veterans and former First Responders injured in the line of duty.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Woman’s Improvement Club of Corona, 1101 S. Main Street (Map). Stop by anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. and help support the Big Paws Canine Foundation. For more information about this event, please call 951-833-5333.

About WICC

WICC holds fundraisers throughout the year for a variety of community projects in addition to their ongoing scholarship fund. They distribute $500 scholarship awards to two senior graduates within the Corona-Norco Unified School District to assist them at the next level of education. In addition to that, they also raise money for the reforestation of trees known as the Penny Pines Project, volunteer service hours and financial help to the local Settlement House, the Alliance for Family Wellness domestic violence center, Peppermint Ridge, Friends of the Corona Library and many more.

About Big Paws Canine Foundation

Big Paws Canine Academy and Foundation’s mission is to provide Service, Therapy and Companion Dogs to Disabled Veterans and Former First Responders, such as Peace Officers and Firefighters injured in the line of duty, while creating jobs and volunteer opportunities through education of the community. Visit their website for more information.