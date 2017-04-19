C-SPAN to Visit Corona to Honor StudentCam Documentary Winners

C‑SPAN and Spectrum will visit Centennial High School on Thursday, April 20, 2017 to honor local winners for C‑SPAN’s annual student video documentary competition, StudentCam. During the visit a C‑SPAN Representative will present a StudentCam certificate of merit to Gianna Tran and Aram Ramirez during ceremonies in front of classmates, teachers and family members to recognize their winning achievement in the national competition. (The winning video will also be viewed during the congratulatory event.)

StudentCam encourages middle and high school students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and nation. This year, students were asked to create a 5-7 minute video documentary about the topic, “Your Message to Washington: What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?” In response, C‑SPAN received 2,903 video submissions from over 5,600 students in 46 states and Washington, D.C. One hundred fifty student and 53 teacher prizes were awarded, totaling $100,000 in prize money.

An assembly to honor winning students at Centennial High School will be held at 1 p.m. on April 20, 2017 to honor Gianna Tran and Aram Ramirez for their third prize winning video, “Our Resource, Their Home.”

Visit www.studentcam.org to watch all the winning videos for 2017.