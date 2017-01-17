CALLING ALL LIFEGUARDS!

The City of Corona will be hiring Lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors for the 2017 summer season!

Recruitment opens this February. Applications will be available online on the City’s webpage and interviews will be conducted the week of March 27, 2017. Applicants must have their Lifeguard and/or Water Safety Instructor certification prior to interviews.

Are you interested in this opportunity? Do you need to get certified? American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes are being offered through Recreation Services. See information below and register in time to take advantage of this fun and rewarding opportunity!

AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASS

$150 residents; $160 non-residents • 2 days

This 2-day lifeguard training course includes comprehensive training in water rescues, CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer and first aid skills. Participants will learn to recognize and respond effectively to emergencies, as well as how to prevent drowning and injuries. Registration will close 5 days prior to the start of class to give participants time to complete the mandatory Red Cross online portion of the class. Participants will be provided an application to apply to be a Summer 2017 City of Corona Lifeguard. Completion of the class does not automatically constitute employment with the City of Corona.

Lifeguard Prerequisites:

15 years & older.

Additional fee of $35.00 paid directly to the Red Cross applies for the online class. Information will be sent to participant upon registration for this course. Online class must be completed before Lifeguard class begins.

Pass the following swim tests on the first day of class:

300-yard swim using front crawl or breaststroke 2-minute tread using legs only Retrieve a 10-lb dive weight from 7 ft. deep, surface and swim 20 yds. with the weight, using legs only and exit the pool within 100 seconds

Class Session Information:

Session 1: Class meets January 21 & 22 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Session 2: Class meets February 11 & 12 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Session 3: Class meets March 4 & 5 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Registration for the class session of your choice online! For additional questions call the Library and Recreation Services office at (951) 736-2241.