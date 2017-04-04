CNSEF’s 2017 Spring Carnival

The Corona Norco Schools Educational Foundation is hosting its 2017 Spring Carnival, April 13th through April 16th! There will be fun, games, rides, and great food for your whole family to enjoy! The Carnival will take place at Parkridge and Main Street in the Kmart Parking Lot (Map).

Spring Carnival Schedule

Thursday, April 13: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, April 14: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This event is sure to bring out the crowds, but you can beat the crowds and save some cash by purchasing tickets in advance online and save up to 75 percent per ride. One pre-paid carnival ticket book contains 8 coupons to enjoy 8 rides – that’s only $1.25 per carnival ride! Ticket purchases on the day of the event will cost 2-5 tickets per ride (each ticket is approximately $1-2 per ride), costing you approximately $2-10 per ride.

Proceeds from this fundraiser are distributed in the form of Grants to the Corona-Norco Unified School District to enrich student learning in the areas of arts and music programs, science/stem, classroom technology upgrades, after school enrichment and academic intervention programs. For more information, about the foundation or event, please contact Rosalie Aja, Gretchen Doughty, or visit the CNSEF website.