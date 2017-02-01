Chili Cook-Off & Craft Beer Festival



Circle City Rotary Club and the Corona-Norco YMCA present the 3rd annual Fire and Ice Chili Cook-off and Craft Beer Festival! This family friendly event will feature delicious chili from dozens of competitors, beer from 25 local craft breweries, a kids play area, and live music and entertainment! Wine and margaritas will also be available for purchase. The festival is designed to raise funds for multiple local charitable causes.

The Fire & Ice Chili Cook-Off and Craft Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, 12 – 5 p.m, at the Corona-Norco Family YMCA (MAP). Contestants in the categories of Texas Red Chili, Mexican Verde Chili, Restaurant Chili, People’s Choice Chili, and Best Beer. Texas, Mexican, and Restaurant Chili will be judged by an impartial panel of judges, but Peoples Choice Chili and Best Craft Beer will be determined by your votes!!!

This fun event only happens once a year, so buy your tickets now, invite your friends, and save the date! Please note that tickets will NOT be available for purchase on site the day of the event, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance online, or in person at the Corona/Norco YMCA, or from any Circle City Rotary member. Make the event even more fun by spreading the word on social media using #FireandIceCorona2017! If you are interested in entering the contest, being a sponsor, or have general questions about the event, please contact Yolanda Carillo at (951) 733-1201 or visit the event webpage.

Note: This is a charity fundraiser and family friendly event. Therefore there will be no refunds for any reason and inappropriate behavior of any kind will not be tolerated. At the sole discretion of the event staff, beer and other alcoholic beverages will not be served to anyone who appears to be intoxicated. Unlimited Beer Tasting is subject to availability.

