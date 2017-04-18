Circle City Chorale Spring Concert May 20

The community is invited to the annual spring concert “Unity in Song!” Circle City Chorale (C3), Circle City Singers, and the newly-formed Circle City Children’s Choir (C4) are all set for the concert set for May 20, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Corona (MAP)

Sing * Soar * Inspire is the choirs’ motto and the members truly believe it. “Circle City Chorale offers something really special to the Inland Empire,” says C3 member Erick Lange, “It’s an opportunity to advance the musical arts in a time when it is often overlooked. With the addition of Circle City Children’s Choir, we can share this opportunity with the next generation of local talent, and ensure that musical enrichment and the joy of performing will subsist into the future.”

Circle City Chorale (C3) and Circle City Children’s Choir (C4) will be performing the annual spring concert May 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults, Students/Seniors (+55) $10, $8 for children. Tickets are available for purchase online at PurplePass. For more information, please visit the Circle City Chorale website. While you’re there, hear from Eduardo “Ed” Corpuz, the new president for the Circle City Chorale and learn what you can expect from this local non-profit this year!

About Circle City Chorale

Angela Rosser (conductor and artistic director) founded the community choir in early 2010. Circle City Chorale is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization singing proudly from Corona, California. In the past 5 years, membership has grown from 25 singers to almost 70 strong, performing an eclectic repertoire that ranges anywhere from English madrigals to modern jazz. The choirs’ mission is to provide the local community with a dynamic, high-caliber choral group that promotes music appreciation and arts education.