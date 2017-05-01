Citrus Splash Zone Open for Summer!

The City of Corona’s Citrus Splash Zone is ready to help cool down Corona! Summer fun is in season and as of May 1, 2017 the Citrus Splash Zone is officially open for the summer!

Located in Citrus Park at 1250 Santana Way [MAP], the Citrus Splash Zone features a number of water features including spraying jets and water cannons – making it a cool and fun activity for all ages to enjoy! The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 1st to Sept. 30th.

The Citrus Splash Zone has a system that recycles water, allowing the City to provide families with a free, fun and water-efficient way to stay cool in the summer heat.

While saving water is at the forefront of Corona’s mind, we urge residents to take advantage of this fun opportunity for children. Community facilities such as the Splash Zone provide a means to use water efficiently for the public benefit.

When visiting the Citrus Splash Zone, please be sure to wear proper swimming attire and water shoes are highly recommended. Don’t forget the sunscreen, too!

The Citrus Splash zone has been a popular destination since it’s unveiling in 2008. Construction of the Pad was made possible thanks to a generous donation by the Vasquez Family of Corona, owners of Miguel’s and Miguel’s Jr. Restaurants.