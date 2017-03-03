CITY FINDS INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REACH OUT TO BUSINESS COMMUNITY

The City of Corona’s Economic Development Department, Team Corona, is constantly looking for innovative ways to get in front of their business community. On Monday, March 6th at 10:00 am, a new, live internet radio show, “Corona Biz Talk” will offer its listeners updates to business events in Corona, information about the city government and expert business advice at www.hoperadio247.com.

This isn’t the first time Team Corona has tried something innovative or different to reach out to its business community. In fact, the team has recently received several awards for its efforts, including its partnership with the Riverside Economic Development Agency and for its business retention program. Last year, the team personally visited 850 Corona businesses.

“We are really excited about this radio show,” said Kimberly Davidson, Economic Development Manager for the City of Corona and the host for the radio show. “We need to constantly let people know that we are at City Hall and we are always available to provide business help. This web format will help us reach an audience that may not be able to attend our business meetings or our Council meetings.”

The show, which will broadcast via the website and also the free app, “Hope Radio 247,” will be live at 10:00 am every Monday from Hope Radio’s studio just south of Dos Lagos in Corona. Davidson will feature different expert guests each week, speaking about business-related issues.

Davidson has been the Economic Development Manager for the City of Corona since May 2016, but has been in local government economic development since 2008. Prior to that, Davidson was a small business owner with a home-based marketing firm, MBD Marketing, Inc. Throughout the years, Davidson has accumulated various business-related awards and accolades including a national Small Business Administration (SBA) award and Assemblywoman Melendez’s “Woman of the Year.”