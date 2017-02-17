City Receives Award for Excellence in Budgeting

The California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO) has announced that the City of Corona, California has received the CSMFO’s Operating Budget Excellence Award for its 2016-17 Annual Budget. This award is in addition being a first time recipient of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award received from the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA).

“This is the City’s thirteenth consecutive year receiving the CSMFO award,” said Assistant City Manager/ Administrative Services Director Kerry Eden. “We are pleased to continue to earn this recognition in governmental budgeting from our peers.”

The award represents a continued commitment by the City of Corona to follow best practices in budget preparation. In order to receive the award, the City had to satisfy the organization’s guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.