Comedy 4A Cause with Fritz Coleman

Enjoy Comedy 4A Cause! Join the very funny, popular NBC4 Weathercaster, Fritz Coleman as he shares his quirky sense of humor in efforts to support Peppermint Ridge. Peppermint Ridge is a Corona non-profit organization providing loving homes and empowering support services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

This special event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Corona Historic Civic Center Theater (Map). General tickets are only $50 per person with After-Show Meet’n Greet. VIP tickets are $75 per person, including early admission with Wine & Appetizers from 5:30 – 6 :30 p.m. and of course an After-Show Meet’n Greet! Don’t miss the chance to enjoy comedy for a great cause! Purchase your tickets now and mark your calendars for an enjoyable evening.

You may purchase event tickets through the Peppermint Ridge website or you may pay by check. Please make checks payable to Peppermint Ridge. You may drop off or mail check to 825 Magnolia Avenue Corona, Ca. 92879. For more information about this event, please contact Peppermint Ridge at (951) 273-7320.