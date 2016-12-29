COMMERCIAL BURGLARY SUSPECTS CAUGHT

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Corona Police Department received a call regarding an in-progress commercial burglary at Graziano’s Pizza, 333 Magnolia Avenue, in Corona. Officers responded to the area while CPD dispatch relayed information from the reporting party. The suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Intrepid, was located in the area and a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield, which initiated a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was pursued to the 1600 block of Leeson Lane, Corona where the suspect vehicle drove over a curb flattening its tires. Three adult males ran from the vehicle attempting to evade the pursuing officers. The officers located and detained two of the three male suspects, who were later identified as brothers Rodney Shorter II, 21-year-old, and Rodney Shorter III, 19-year-old, of Long Beach. The third suspect was not located.

The investigation revealed that the suspects burglarized Graziano’s Pizza, removing a safe and cash register drawers, and minutes prior they had committed another commercial burglary at Chronic Taco, 160 E. Ontario Avenue, in Corona. The safe taken from Graziano’s Pizza was recovered from the suspect vehicle. In addition, burglary tools, two cloth masks, and a stolen firearm which had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles County were recovered.

Both suspects were booked for Commercial Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Evading a Police Officer.

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes or any additional crimes possibly involving these suspects are encouraged to call Sr. Detective Robert Gonzalez at 951-279-3637 or email Robert.Gonzalez@DiscoverCorona.com.