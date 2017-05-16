Confessions of an Illiterate Adult Screening

Join us for a special screening of an episode from the Pivot Network’s Secret Lives of Americans in which Cleo reveals to her family that she can’t read. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 7:00-8:00 p.m. at the Corona Public Library.

Hear also from John Zickefoose, member of the Board for the Corona Norco Unified School District, and former Adult Reading Assistance student. John will discuss his own struggles, how he has overcome them, and the continued work he does with the literacy community throughout the country.

Learn how illiteracy affects 20% of local adults, how you can help, and how to get help for someone who needs it.

Secret Lives of Americans is a groundbreaking documentary series that takes an unflinching look at the secrets people keep and the strength that it takes to reveal them to friends and family. In the adult literacy episode, Cleo will reveal her long-held secret to her family. The show will further the conversation on how viewers are impacted by the adult literacy issue in their own communities and provide ways to take action.

If you have any questions about this event please contact Betty Luscher at 951-736-2389 or email Betty.Luscher@DiscoverCorona.com.