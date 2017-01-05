Conserve Water by Letting Your Grass Grow Taller

Did you know that you can save water by adjusting the height of your lawn mower?

Grass mowed at the proper height develops a deeper root system to better find water and nutrients in your soil. Properly mowed grass can grow and support more roots allowing your lawn to withstand wear and tear, heat, and drought. Taller grass shades the soil keeping it cooler. A good rule of thumb for mowing is to never remove more than one-third of the grass at one time. Raise the mowing height of your lawn mower at least one setting higher than the one you are using now.

One common mistake made by both homeowners and commercial landscape maintenance companies is cutting a lawn too short. If a lawn is cut too short, it reduces the plants’ ability to produce energy for growth. Keep in mind that different varieties of grass have different growth habits that directly relate to mowing heights. For example, cool season grass and warm season grass types require different maintenance techniques. If you have a gardener or landscape company that mows your lawn, ask them to raise the lawn mower height. Mowing your lawn properly can help you save water!

For more tips on how you can be water efficient visit http://www.discovercoronadwp.com/conservation/tips.shtml.