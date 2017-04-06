Control Treatment for Adult Mosquitoes on April 7, 2017

The Northwest Mosquito & Vector Control District will perform adult mosquito spray treatments on April 7, 2017 to lower the mosquito population affecting recreational and residential areas in the City of Corona. The spray application will be conducted between the hours of 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the following locations: the open space area parallel to W. Rincon St., between Corydon St. & Auburndale St., Butterfield Park, open space area located below Big Springs Ct., open space area along railroad tracks near Auto Center Dr., and vegetated areas on the south side of the Prado Basin. Please see attached images for exact spray route.

The District will be treating these areas with Aqua-Reslin (EPA Reg. 432-796), which is approved for use in mosquito control by the US EPA. We have been working hard to use Integrated Pest Management Practices in these areas, and the majority of our efforts focus on preventing mosquito breeding and killing mosquito larvae before they become flying adults. However, due to elevated trap counts, we have decided that adult mosquito control via truck mounted ground fogger is our best means to control the current mosquito populations in these areas. Signs were posted on April 5, 2017 in the areas that will be sprayed to inform the public of our activities. Information regarding the treatment will be posted on our website at www.northwestmvcd.org. If there are any questions or concerns please contact the District at 951-340-9792.