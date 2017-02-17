Corona Adaptive Spring Events

The City of Corona Adaptive program is proud to offer a variety of recreational, educational, creative and social activities for those 16 years and older with developmental disabilities. Check out the Spring 2017 Calendar of Events and get your loved ones involved!

Friday Night Fun

Friday Night Fun is a free evening once a month, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle City Center where participants play games, create crafts, and most importantly socialize with one another. Registration is required.

March 3, 2017: Activity #17619

April 7, 2017: Activity #17620

May 12, 2017: Activity #17621

Out of Bounds

Out of Bounds is held once a month on a Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Circle City Center. Each month has a different theme, and fees vary. Registration is required.

March 16, 2017: Activity #17622

Do you have the luck of the Irish? Test your skills by playing a variety of St. Patrick’s Day themed games!

April 20, 2017: Special Event – Spring Fling

Activity #17623, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spring is nature’s way of saying “Let’s Party!” Join us for an afternoon of games, fun and dancing. Lunch will be provided. This event is $5 per person.

May 18, 2017: Activity # 17624

Ju-Sing…feed your body with fresh squeezed juices while you sing karaoke!

Sensory Storytime

Join the Corona Public Library on the first Thursday of the month, 12 – 1: 30 p.m. for stories, crafts, and social activities! Storytime is free and no prior registration is required. Families and caregivers are always welcome!

Conveniently register online for Friday Night Fun and Out of Bounds! For more information or to register, please contact the Library & Recreation Services Department at (951) 736-2241.