Free Educational Flights for Ages 8-17

Ever wondered what Corona looks like from the sky? Or maybe you’re curious about how airplanes work? You might even dream about being a pilot…

If you’re nodding your head “Yes,” and are between the ages of 8 and 17, you’re ready to take a free Young Eagles flight and see what real pilots do on the ground and in the air.

Since 1992, over two million Young Eagles have experienced a flight from EAA’s network of volunteer pilots. We’ve seen a lot of young people gain new motivation, focus and maturity. For many, it becomes a lifelong hobby, or is the start of their journey to becoming a pilot, aircraft mechanic, air traffic controller, or many other career possibilities.

More than just an airplane ride, this free program offers a series of valuable resources and learning opportunities that can help get your future off the ground. Our next flight day is Saturday, April 15th and registration is open now!

To sign up, simply send an email with your first and last name, and age, to: YoungEagleFlights@gmail.com. An EAA member will schedule the time of your flight on Saturday, April 15, 2017, and send you directions to the Young Eagles Flight hanger at Corona Municipal Airport. Please allow 48 hours for a response. For compete information visit CoronaYoungEagles.org

What is EAA?

EAA, the Experimental Aircraft Association, is an international aviation membership association founded in 1953 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Local chapters are located in all 50 states and many countries. EAA members collectively represent every aspect of aviation. We fly them. We fix them. We even build them. Aviation knows no boundaries and encourages enthusiasm that’s as infectious as it is appealing. It is what has captured the imagination of more than 180,000 individuals who proudly call themselves EAA members.