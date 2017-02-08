Corona Animal Shelter “Pet of the Week”

The City of Corona Animal Shelter is announcing a new program called “Pet of the Week”. Each week a very special shelter pet will be showcased with a short biography and picture.

The “Pet of the Week” will be shared on the City of Corona Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter page. They will also receive a special designation on their dog kennel or cat condo to draw your attention to this very special pet. Upon adoption, the new family will receive an adoption gift bag filled with items to assist them with transitioning their pet to its new home. Every pet deserves a family and the hope is to find every shelter pet a home.

The Corona Animal Shelter (Map) always has a great selection of companion animals. Visit PetHarbor.com to view the adoptable dogs and adoptable cats, or visit the animal shelter in person to find the perfect addition for your family. Stay tuned for the “Pet of the Week,” share them with your friends and family, and don’t forget to look for the “Pet of the Week” sign posted on the dog kennel or cat condo.

If you would like more information about the “Pet of the Week” program, please contact the Corona Animal Shelter at (951) 736-2309.