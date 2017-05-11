Saturday, June 3, 2017 the Corona Heritage Park will host the Annual Corona Antiques & Collectibles Faire from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. As always, the Faire is free!

Since the turn of the 21st Century, the Corona Antiques & Collectibles Faire has been a window into the past, showcasing the Heritage Park & Museum, and bringing together antiques vendors and enthusiasts throughout the region. Providing opportunities in cultural discovery, the event brings a venue of exploration into art and designs that have come and gone. It’s about ever-changing artifacts where there’s more than just being able to look and learn about old stuff — it’s history you can buy and take home with you.

For more information, visit www.coronaheritage.org or call Shellie Norland at (951) 302-0080.

Admission is free. Corona Heritage Park & Museum is located at 510 W Foothill Pkwy in Corona [MAP].