Corona Beautiful 2.0: Polishing the Crown

Several years ago, City staff, residents, community organizations, and businesses came together in an effort called Corona Beautiful to clean up some of the City’s oldest and most disadvantaged neighborhoods. This year, the City is reintroducing the project to four neighborhoods within the Grand Boulevard Circle. We are calling the effort “Corona Beautiful 2.0” and we are looking for volunteers to help “Polish the Crown”.

On May 27, July 22, September 23, and November 18, 2017, hundreds of caring individuals will hit the streets to help their neighbors. We will spend these Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon painting select homes, removing debris, enhancing landscapes, and improving parkways. The goal is to transform residential areas in a flurry of intense activity.

If you are ready to help others in Corona, please visit Justserve.org to sign-up. Type in Corona and look for Corona Beautiful. All the event details are provided. If you have any questions, please call 951-736-2241.

View a video montage of Corona Beautiful cleanups #1-9 from the Corona Historic Preservation Society below.


