Corona Cool Center

Keep Cool! Protect Your Health When It’s Hot!
Community Action Partnership of Riverside County is coordinating Cool Centers to provide drop-in sites for vulnerable individuals, seniors, the disabled, and others in need of temporary relief from the heat. Cool Centers will open to the public, in affected areas, when a “Heat Warning” is issued. Watch or listen for the “Heat Warning” on your television, radio, and local newspaper.
Hot Weather Tips:
- Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.
- Slow down—rest in the shade or a cool place when possible.
- Never leave a child, elderly, disabled person, or animal alone in a vehicle.
- Keep shaded areas with fresh water for outdoor animals.
- Turn on your air conditioner.
- Check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, have medical conditions, or are at higher risk for problems when it is very hot.
- If you do not have an air conditioner, use a fan, make sure your windows are open, and visit a cool center.
- Take a cool shower or bath.
- When it is hotter than 90˚ ,visit a friend that has air conditioning in their home or a cool place like a mall, a library or a senior center.
You are also at risk if you have certain medical conditions, take medication for high blood pressure, have a mental health condition, have been using drugs or alcohol, or have had a previous heat-related illness.
City of Corona’s Cool Center:
Circle City Center
365 N Main Street
Monday- Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For other Cool Center locations, hours and tips on how to protect yourself from heat
related illnesses, please call:
Summer Energy Crisis Hotlines
(888) 636-8676 / TTY or (951) 955-9389 or 2-1-1
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
EMERGENCIES CALL 9-1-1