Corona Cool Center

Keep Cool! Protect Your Health When It’s Hot!

Community Action Partnership of Riverside County is coordinating Cool Centers to provide drop-in sites for vulnerable individuals, seniors, the disabled, and others in need of temporary relief from the heat. Cool Centers will open to the public, in affected areas, when a “Heat Warning” is issued. Watch or listen for the “Heat Warning” on your television, radio, and local newspaper.

Hot Weather Tips:

Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.

Slow down—rest in the shade or a cool place when possible.

Never leave a child, elderly, disabled person, or animal alone in a vehicle.

Keep shaded areas with fresh water for outdoor animals.

Turn on your air conditioner.

Check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, have medical conditions, or are at higher risk for problems when it is very hot.

If you do not have an air conditioner, use a fan, make sure your windows are open, and visit a cool center.

Take a cool shower or bath.

When it is hotter than 90˚ , visit a friend that has air conditioning in their home or a cool place like a mall, a library or a senior center.

You are also at risk if you have certain medical conditions, take medication for high blood pressure, have a mental health condition, have been using drugs or alcohol, or have had a previous heat-related illness.

City of Corona’s Cool Center:

Circle City Center

365 N Main Street

Monday- Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For other Cool Center locations, hours and tips on how to protect yourself from heat

related illnesses, please call:

Summer Energy Crisis Hotlines

(888) 636-8676 / TTY or (951) 955-9389 or 2-1-1

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EMERGENCIES CALL 9-1-1