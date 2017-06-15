Corona Cool Center

Posted on by CityofCorona

Keep Cool! Protect Your Health When Its Hot!

Community Action Partnership of Riverside County is coordinating Cool Centers to provide drop-in sites for vulnerable individuals, seniors, the disabled, and others in need of temporary relief from the heat. Cool Centers will open to the public, in affected areas, when a “Heat Warning” is issued. Watch or listen for the “Heat Warning” on your television, radio, and local newspaper.

Hot Weather Tips:

  • Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.
  • Slow down—rest in the shade or a cool place when possible.
  • Never leave a child, elderly, disabled person, or animal alone in a vehicle.
  • Keep shaded areas with fresh water for outdoor animals.
  • Turn on your air conditioner.
  • Check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, have medical conditions, or are at higher risk for problems when it is very hot.
  • If you do not have an air conditioner, use a fan, make sure your windows are open, and visit a cool center.
  • Take a cool shower or bath.
  • When it is hotter than 90˚ ,visit a friend that has air conditioning in their home or a cool place like a mall, a library or a senior center.

You are also at risk if you have certain medical conditions, take medication for high blood pressure, have a mental health condition, have been using drugs or alcohol, or have had a previous heat-related illness.

City of Corona’s Cool Center:

Circle City Center

365 N Main Street

Monday- Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For other Cool Center locations, hours and tips on how to protect yourself from heat

related illnesses, please call:

Summer Energy Crisis Hotlines

(888) 636-8676 / TTY or (951) 955-9389 or 2-1-1

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EMERGENCIES CALL 9-1-1