Corona Fire Utilizes QR Code Technology to Save Lives

Corona Fire Department’s partnership with the MyID Medical Profile Program had its first success story by providing our first responders medical information instantaneously for a seizing patient last month.

On June 16, 2017 at approximately 2:54 p.m. Corona Fire Truck 1 and Engine 2 responded to a report of a woman having a seizure in a dental office. Truck 1 arrived on scene to find an unconsciousness female, later identified as 23-year-old Kristen Morgan, who witnesses had reported was shaking and possibly having a seizure. Corona Fire personnel cleared bystanders from the scene and quickly began assessing treatment for Morgan. Paramedics quickly noticed the patient was wearing a MyID bracelet with a QR code, and the crew utilized their smart phones to scan it. Immediately, paramedics had access to her information including vital health data that indicated the patient suffers from seizures.

Corona Fire personnel were then able to appropriately provide ALS care and treat Morgan based on her exact medical condition. Today, she has recovered and is doing great!

“I used to be scared of having a seizure while out in public where people may not know what is wrong with me and how to help, but now that I have a MyID bracelet that provides access to all of my medical information, I have peace of mind,” said Morgan. “I am so glad my grandmother encouraged me to get it and that Corona Fire was able to utilize it!”

Corona is the first city in Riverside County to implement this type of electronically accessible medical profile program. Thanks to the MyID program, Corona residents can receive the highest level of medical care from their Fire Department.

“Integrating the QR code scanner with medical profiles is such a great concept! It gives us an instant window into someone’s medical history, even if they are unconscious and cannot speak for themselves,” said Fire Engineer Jamie Pirritano. “It helps us treat our patients faster, based on their specific medical conditions, which saves lives.”

To take advantage of this helpful program, pick up your personal QR code sticker packs at any Corona Fire Station or Corona Fire Headquarters. Each kit comes with 4 vinyl stickers, all with the same ID and PIN to be used to access one profile. Then, go to www.GetMyID.com and click on Sign Up to create a MyID profile.

If you would like to learn more about our QR Code program please contact Firefighter Jamie Pirritano at 714-356-3573 or email Jamie.Pirritano@CoronaCA.gov.

MyID Program Info: www.getmyid.com/ems