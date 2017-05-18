Corona Independence Day Rocks with Local Talent

The Corona Independence Day Celebration takes place on Saturday, July 1st at Santana Park and it’s an event that’s sure to rock! Corona based bands, Cutting Edge from the Kids Rock Free School of Music and Yard Sale will be appearing on the Festival stage to bring some hot beats and cool songs to this year’s Celebration!

The entertainment begins at 5PM with Cutting Edge from the Kids Rock Free School of Music. The band is comprised of six members that have studied their music at the Kids Rock Free® School of Music and perform under the direction of Lee Zimmer, founding band instructor. This young group has performed at numerous events around Southern California and received rave reviews for their shows. Cutting Edge members include: Sadie Martinez, Ruben Madrigal, Ruby Imes, Kayla Ramililano, Oscar Arana, and Mark Chavez and they look forward to providing a fantastic show for their home town.

Returning to the Independence Day stage is Corona’s own – Yard Sale! Yard Sale is an 8-piece, high-energy, horn-driven, powerhouse band that covers ALL the best dance hits from the 70s through today. Performing hits from Earth, Wind, and Fire and The Doobie Brothers, to Aerosmith and Bon Jovi, to Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry….and so much more! Yard Sale has been a regular on the Downtown Disney stage since 2013 and have played over 70 summer concert series events and countless private/corporate functions throughout Southern California. The camaraderie and energy on stage is contagious, and they’ll keep the dance floor full! Visit them at: www.yardsaletheband.com

The Independence Day Parade and Festival would not be possible without the generosity of the following sponsors: Monster Energy Company; Best, Best & Krieger; Estancia del Sol; General Outdoor Advertising; and the Corona Chamber of Commerce.

If you have any questions about the Independence Day Celebration please contact the Recreation Services Division at 951-736-2241.