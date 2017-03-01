Corona Mayor’s Youth Council—Apply now!

The City of Corona is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 Mayor’s Youth Council – the deadline is March 31st, hurry and apply today!

The Mayor’s Youth Council strives to connect the youth in our community to City government, providing students with insight on the functions of a municipality and giving them access to our City’s elected and appointed leaders. Students are selected based on their involvement with the community and scholastic achievement in a competitive process to represent their respective high schools on the council.

All applicants must be recommended by their school principal, with final approval from the City of Corona. To learn more view the Youth Council Brochure and download the Mayor’s Youth Council Application. For more information or questions please call (951) 736-2372.