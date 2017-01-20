Corona Night with the Angels Kick Off, January 31

The Corona Chamber Foundation is getting ready for the 2017 baseball season and Corona Night with the Angels on April 27 at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim.

Former Angels pitching great, Clyde Wright, will be on hand at our Kick Off event for the big game. This will take place on January 31, 2017, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at The Original Graziano’s, (Map). The event is free to attend and lunch will be available to purchase at Graziano’s.

Enjoy a presentation by Clyde Wright and there will be a raffle tickets for a chance to throw out the game’s first pitch! Guests at the Kick Off will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the April 27 game! Businesses will learn how they can get their name on the Angel’s scoreboard; there will be door prizes and other surprises at the Kick Off.

Clyde Wright pitched for the hometown team from 1966 to 1973. His best season came in 1970 when he was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a record of 22-12. On July 3 of that year, he pitched a rare and coveted “No Hitter”. He continues to be associated with the Angels and operates a facility to coach young players in helping them to achieve their baseball dreams.

To learn more about Corona’s Night with the Angels Kick Off, visit the event facebook page, or contact Don Williamson via email. Plan on attending the January 31 Kick Off!