Save the date for the 25th Annual “Corona-Norco Day of the Child” on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017. This special event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corona City Park (Map).

This FREE event is for children and their families. Annually, over 80 local organizations are available to provide information on family resources in our community. This is a FREE event (except for food sales) for the children and families in the Corona-Norco vicinity. Activities such as pony rides, petting zoo, bouncers, Story Telling, Lizard Wizard, and much more are available for families to participate in. Entertainment is provided by school and community musical and dancing groups.

About Corona-Norco Day of the Child

The first Day of the Young Child event was hosted in 1992 by a small group of people from Riverside Community College – Norco campus and the local Kiwanis Clubs of Corona and Norco. This event was held in conjunction with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) which focuses public attention on the needs of young children and their families.

The Corona-Norco Day of the Child officially became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the early 1990’s. The celebration is comprised of local service organizations, schools, businesses, and non-profits coming together to provide a FREE day of resources, fun activities, and entertainment for children and their families. To host an activity booth, donate or volunteer, please visit the Day of the Child website for contact information.