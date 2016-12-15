Corona-Norco School District Water Watch

The Corona-Norco School District (CNUSD) is continuing their efforts to help Corona save water by involving their students in the process. CNUSD has begun a new program called Water Watch in which informational banners are being posted at all Corona schools to help catch water wasting issues that are occurring at their schools. This includes reporting broken sprinklers, excessive watering, and other water waste concerns that may occur at the schools. Issues can be reported in a variety of ways including:

Calling the school’s front desk or main District office

Scanning a QR code on the banner onto your cell phone

Emailing Watch@cnusd.k12.ca.us

The Water Watch banners are located throughout each school’s property in order to reach as many students as possible. This program teaches students to be proactive in reporting water conservation issues as well as encourage students to support their school’s efforts to improve water use efficiency. If you find a water issue at your local school, please contact the Water Watch team so they can resolve the water issue as soon as possi

ble. Thank you CNUSD for your ongoing efforts to conserve water!