Corona PD & Corona Fire Participate in Every 15 Minutes Program

Last week the Corona Police Department and the Corona Fire Department in conjunction with the Corona-Norco Unified School District, California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety, hosted an Every 15 Minutes Program at Centennial High School in Corona.

Every 15 Minutes is a two-day program focusing on high school juniors and seniors, which challenges them to think about drinking and driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions. Along with alcohol-related crashes, it focuses on the impact their decisions would have on family and friends.

The program included a simulated D.U.I. fatal traffic collision, an educational retreat, and a mock funeral.

The D.U.I. fatal traffic collision simulation included on scene trauma triage, a D.U.I. investigation, and transportation and treatment of the fatal/ injured victims. At the conclusion of the collision scene, the student participants attended an overnight retreat (students will have no contact with family, friends, etc, that are not on the retreat), while their parents receive death notifications, just as if their child died that day from a D.U.I. related traffic collision. These activities are designed to illustrate the far reaching effects of driving under the influence.

The second day of the program a mock funeral (assembly) was held at Centennial High School where the previously dead students were reunited with their parents, family, and friends. The junior and senior class then attended an assembly where a video of the previous day’s activities were shown, and presentations will be made by several guest speakers.

We are proud to support our local schools and students and hope that participating in programs like this will have a lasting impact. Funding for this program is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the California Highway Patrol.