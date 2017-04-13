Corona Public Library Lends its Support to Donate Life Month in April

Corona Public Library will be joining with thousands of community partners around the country in flying a “Donate Life” flag during the month of April. A flag raising ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017. The flag is a visible and unifying statement about the importance of donation and celebrates the hundreds of thousands of donors and recipients whose lives have been affected by organ, eye and tissue donation.

On display in the Corona Public Library lobby is the Rose Parade floragraph of local donor Jasmine Marie Jackson. Jasmine was a Centennial High School graduate as well as a Corona Public Library volunteer in the Teen Advisory Council. Though her dream of becoming a psychologist was cut short at the age of 20, her legacy continues. Since April of 2013, Jasmine has helped over 30 people with the gift of tissue donation.

OneLegacy Ambassador and Jasmine’s mom, Rita Jackson, recently gave a talk to the Library’s Teen Zone members about Jasmine’s story. One Legacy is the non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation in the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.

In California alone nearly 22,000 people are waiting to receive a transplant but there are simply not enough donors to meet the growing need. A single organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue.

In support of Rita, Jasmine, and the innumerable families affected by donation, the Library is proud to be flying a “Donate Life” flag as well as supporting the upcoming Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29. Information for supporting Jasmine’s Run/Walk Team Brilliance can be found at the library or at www.DonateLifeRunWalk.org.

If you have any questions about this celebration please contact Dani Perez-Granado-Cox at 951-279-3721 or email DanielleP@DiscoverCorona.com.