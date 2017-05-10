Corona Swears In Six New Police Chiefs

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, six new “Police Chiefs” were sworn in at Jameson Park in Corona after successfully completing a challenging testing process. Our newest Chiefs, elementary students Abbie Leatherman, Kingston Holcomb, Tristan Spears, Emerson Tavares, and Megan Witte, along with Kingston’s mom, Theresa Holcomb, successfully reached that rank by running a total of 50 miles with the Run with ACOP program and 100 miles with the 100-Mile club during the 2016-2017 school year.

Corona’s Chief of Police Michael Abel ran with his newest peers at Jameson Park, acknowledged their hard work, and welcomed them to the rank of “Chief.”

Run with ACOP, an Anti-Childhood Obesity Project, is a partnership between the Corona Police Department and The 100-Mile Club, with goals of fighting childhood obesity, building relationships with police and youth, and improving overall health and self-esteem.

Corona PD Officers and employees interact and run with students from schools throughout the Corona-Norco area. As the participants achieve distance milestones they obtain different “Ranks” and receive wristbands signifying their achievements.

The first year for Run with ACOP started strong with a total of 331 participants registered for the free program with a total of 97 who achieved a rank by meeting the mileage requirements ranging from 10 to 50 miles.

The program will start again August 8, 2017, for the 2017-2018 school year. Sign-up on the Run with ACOP Facebook page and follow Run with ACOP for more information.

For more information about Run with ACOP, contact Detective Megan Samano at 951-739-4880 or email Megan.Samano@CoronaCA.gov.

Thank you to program sponsors: Corona Police Officers Association, Allegra Printing, and Provident Bank for their contributions!

