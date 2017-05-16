Corona Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert

The Corona Symphony Orchestra will be presenting their Family Series Concert this June. Families are invited to bring the kids and enjoy the exciting story of “Peter and the Wolf” narrated by the very talented Amy Eden, Choir Director at Corona High School. Also included in the evening’s performances will be the very popular film scores of John Williams and Danny Elfman; “Superman”, “Batman”, “Spider-Man” and “Indiana Jones”.

Don’t miss this evening of family fun, June 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Northpoint Church located at 988 W. Ontario Avenue, Corona.

Tickets are on sale at www.CoronaSymphonyOrchestra.org. Buy them online ahead of time for $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students. A family 5 pack is also available for $60. Ticket prices will increase to $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at the door.