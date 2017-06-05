Dad’s Best Friend: Pet Adoption Event

The City of Corona Animal Shelter is celebrating Father’s Day with a special adoption event. Ties are so last year. This year adopt a shelter pet! Get dad the gift he can enjoy all year long, get dad a new best friend!

Visit the Corona Animal Shelter during our Father’s Day Pet Adoption event starting Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17. All available dogs and cats can be adopted for only $20, which includes the cost of spay/neuter. Normal dog licensing and microchip fees still apply.

For more information, please call 951-736-2309 or visit the Corona Animal Shelter at 1330 Magnolia Avenue, Corona CA 92879. You can also check out adoptable dogs and adoptable cats online at www.petharbor.com or by downloading the City of Corona Free Mobile App.