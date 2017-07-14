Don’t Stop Believin’ in Corona Concerts on the Green

As the City of Corona launched the first of their annual Summer Concerts on the Green, we unfortunately experienced a few technical difficulties with the contributing power source. Because of this, our first concert featuring DSB unexpectedly began approximately one hour behind schedule.

“We would like to issue our sincerest apologies to our residents who did not get to experience a full night of entertainment at our first Concert on the Green,” said City Manager Darrell Talbert. “We can assure you, we have performed numerous tests to ensure this will not be an issue for our next concert, and we hope your family will join us next Thursday as L.A.Vation takes the stage.”

The lineup for the remainder of the Summer Concerts on the Corona City Hall’s South Lawn is as follows:

A.vation – Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Chico – Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Desperado – Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

Food and a beer & wine garden will be available for concert attendees. ID checks will be administered in the beer & wine garden and alcohol must remain within the designated area. This year, the event will also feature a “Kids Zone” with games and inflatables to enjoy. All proceeds benefit the Corona Partners for Parks and Recreation Foundation.

The Concerts would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors: Corona Chamber of Commerce; Crumbles Cookies; Kreepy Kreatures; Togo’s Sandwiches; Thomas Miller Mortuary & Crematory; as well as our newest sponsor Wescom Credit Union! Wescom will be joining us at the July 20 and July 27 concerts by providing financial experts to answer any banking questions concert goers may have at their self-contained mobile financial center, Big Blue!

If you would like to learn more about our Summer Concerts on the Green or would like to become a sponsor, please call Justin Thomas at 951-736-2240 or email Justin.Thomas@CoronaCA.gov