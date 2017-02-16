Dreams & Decisions 2017 Coming March 4!

Dreams & Decisions is a wonderful, free program for middle-school girls. It’s a great opportunity for them to learn how to make good choices, avoid the pitfalls of today’s young women, and have fun with their friends! Presenters will speak about bullying, healthy relationships, self-esteem, the transition to high school, and human trafficking awareness in a safe and appropriate atmosphere.

7th and 8th grade girls spend the day at Citrus Hills Intermediate School with their friends, college-age mentors, middle school counselors, and members of Soroptimist International of Corona. The girls participate in interactive activities, dance, hear presentations about issues affecting THEM, and enjoy breakfast and lunch. And it’s completely FREE! It is a fast-paced day aimed at keeping the girls engaged.

We want to make sure every girl that WANTS to attend CAN attend, so if transportation is an issue, call us and let us know. Soroptimist will be arranging buses from several schools throughout the district to ensure everyone can participate.

Visit www.dreamsanddecisions.com for more information and to download the flyer. Flyers are also available from the Counselor at your daughter’s school. You can return the flyer to the school counselor, fax it to 951-444-9501, or email it to chair@DreamsandDecisions.com. Questions can be directed to Morgan Miller by calling 951-314-4457.

