Drip Irrigation Class February 4th!

Did you know that residential sprinklers typically run at only 50% efficiency? That means half of the water from sprinklers is being wasted from runoff, overspray or other inefficiencies. Drip irrigation systems run at about 95% efficiency; that’s because the water is going directly to the spot where the water needs to be.

To help our residents, the City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) is offering a program to teach residents how to successfully convert an area of their yard from sprinklers to drip irrigation.

What the program includes for participants:

Free class on February 4 th : learn how to build and install a drip system that includes hands on training with city staff and an irrigation specialist from Agrifim

: learn how to build and install a drip system that includes hands on training with city staff and an irrigation specialist from Agrifim One free drip irrigation kit with equipment to convert a shrub or bush area to a drip system. Class attendance is required in order to receive the free kit.

A free follow up class on February 25th to get your questions answered by drip irrigation experts

Program Eligibility:

Must be a Corona DWP customer

Currently have a shrub or bush area watered with sprinklers (one valve or zone)

Complete and submit an application to DWP by January 30 th

Must include 3 photos of the area that you plan to convert

Limit one kit per household

Apply today to be a part of this new drip irrigation program and get started on converting your water wasting sprinkler system into an efficient drip system! To apply, fill out the online form below, call the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 or email StopTheDrop@DiscoverCorona.com and reserve your drip irrigation kit.