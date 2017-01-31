March 4 | Free Teen Driver Safety Program

The Corona Police Department Traffic Bureau Division is excited to announce the 2017 “Drive 4 Life” teen driver safety program dates.

This program is designed for young drivers who have a license as well as those who are about to get one. The goal is to provide a FREE service to the community by educating young drivers and their parents in an effort to promote traffic safety on roadways and to prevent fatal traffic collisions.

The program focuses on the four most common factors that lead to fatal traffic collisions involving young drivers. Speeding, driving under the influence, seatbelts, and street racing are addressed in detail. The 4 you see in the middle of the title represents these four major causes.

This four hour program includes short movies, a dynamic power point presentation, interactive role playing (field sobriety tests and mock traffic trial), comedy, static displays and guest speakers. Local businesses and the Corona Police Officer’s Association have given their support and have provided the Corona Police Department gifts to provide the students to encourage interaction and participation.

Class Dates are as follows:

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Saturday, November 4, 2017