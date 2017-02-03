Economic Development Team Wins two Merit Awards

The City of Corona is being honored with two awards from the California Association of Local Economic Development (CALED): the Award of Merit for Economic Development Programs and the Award of Merit for Economic Development Promotions. The awards will be celebrated at CALED’s 37th Annual Conference on March 23, 2017 in San Diego, CA. To earn these achievements, Corona’s Economic Development Team personally visited 850 businesses and reached out to approximately 20,000 local businesses through an extensive postcard campaign.

“We work very hard to stay in touch with our businesses to ensure they have all the tools they need to succeed,” said Kimberly Davidson, Economic Development Manager for the City of Corona. “We are very honored to receive these awards from CALED and will make even greater strides this year to reach more of our businesses.”

CALED collected applications from municipalities and agencies across California in their 2016-2017 Economic Development CALED Awards of Excellence Program, which included organization- specific information like location, population, project scope, and affects the program & promotion had on local businesses. Key metrics garnered from each organization included businesses reached, website visits received, number of organizations serviced (or inquiries generated), and what impact has the project/program had on employment, expansion of local tax base & diversification of the area’s economy.

About California Association of Local Economic Development: The California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED) is the premier statewide professional economic development organization dedicated to advancing its members’ ability to achieve excellence in delivering economic development services to their communities and business clients. CALED’s membership consists of public and private organizations and individuals involved in economic development: the business of creating and retaining jobs.

About the City of Corona: Corona is located adjacent to Orange County California at the junction of the 91 and 15 freeways with a population of more than 160,000 residents. Corona’s industrial base has played an important role in the growth of the City and its employee base. There are more than 71,000 jobs within Corona and there is a workforce of more than 84,000. Economic Development is the business advocate, always looking for ways to help the business community with incentives, communication, and team building. For more information regarding The City of Corona visit www.DiscoverCorona.com.